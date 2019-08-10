As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Holding by $692,011; Webster Bank Cut Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.91 Million as Stock Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.49 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

