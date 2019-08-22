As Hess (HES) Shares Rose, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake; Halsey Associates Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $333,207 as Stock Value Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 138,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,894 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs reported 86,922 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 34,653 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Llc. Swiss National Bank reported 15.93M shares. Telemus Ltd holds 1.81% or 125,498 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications holds 273,334 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Company holds 2.25% or 21,908 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tealwood Asset, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,518 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Wisconsin-based Thompson Investment has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco holds 0% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 1.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.18 million shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability owns 1,792 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6.