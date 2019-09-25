As Hess (HES) Shares Rose, Leucadia National Has Cut Its Position by $7.87 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped by $4.55 Million Its Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 1.53 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 63,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 4.51 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 213,229 shares to 29,956 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 16,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,563 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.