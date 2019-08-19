As Hess (HES) Share Value Rose, Leucadia National Has Boosted Its Holding; Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $4.35 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 1.92 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $380.62. About 411,761 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,923 shares to 87,112 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,468 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares to 21,748 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,135 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by CHASE RODNEY F.