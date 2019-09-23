As Hess (HES) Share Value Rose, Cna Financial Cut Its Stake; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Longfellow Investment Management Company Lowered Its Holding

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 26,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 96,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 538,571 shares traded. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.72. About 159,517 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omni Prtnrs Llp invested in 6.12% or 1.05 million shares. Glazer Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 42,060 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP reported 1.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 493 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp accumulated 90,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 3,591 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 91,079 shares. 520 are owned by Oakworth. 2,382 were accumulated by First Tru Lp. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 140,135 shares in its portfolio.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by HeS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,892 shares to 24,150 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV).