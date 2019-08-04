As Hess (HES) Share Price Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut by $35.01 Million Its Stake; Golar Lng LTD (Usd) (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 14,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 597,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 2.91M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 963,030 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 984,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 713,448 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32M shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 679,984 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 49,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prospector Partners Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 101,380 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.02% or 373,461 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 1.29M shares. Key Gru (Cayman) owns 14,101 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,179 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 5,540 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 4,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 887,137 are held by Anchor Bolt Cap L P.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Needs Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corp. Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Electronic Arts, Humana, Apple, Amgen, Baker Hughes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $2.70 million activity. Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J had sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $276,185 were sold by RIELLY JOHN P. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $143,326 were sold by Slentz Andrew P on Thursday, February 7. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 2,352 shares were sold by Turner Michael R, worth $125,597.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited To Spin-Off Its Shipping Business – Forbes” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.