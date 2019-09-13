As Hess (HES) Share Price Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Raised Stake by $8.45 Million; Boston Advisors Cut Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake as Market Value Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 986.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 134,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 147,755 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 1.51 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 116,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95 million, down from 121,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 4.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

