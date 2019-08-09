As Hess (HES) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Increased Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Luminus Management Upped Its Stake by $23.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97 million, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 26,143 shares to 28,806 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.59 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 516,603 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 40,620 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 922,612 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.07% stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt owns 1,856 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stearns Ser Grp reported 20,673 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 26,030 shares. Century reported 0% stake. Soroban Capital Partners Limited Partnership reported 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability has 2.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 48,861 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 61,111 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What United Technologies' Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 sale for $143,222 activity. 442 shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,412 shares to 4,114 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,487 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).