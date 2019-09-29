As Hess (HES) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Ami Asset Management Increased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldg Com (SSNC) Holding by $14.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg Com (SSNC) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 257,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 767,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.19 million, up from 509,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldg Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18M shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 607,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.16 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 182,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

