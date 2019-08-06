As Hess (HES) Market Valuation Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Holding In Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Was Upped

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 47,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 3.55 million shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22M, up from 15.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 25.46M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%

Since February 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 sale for $143,222 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. The insider Checki Terrence J. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Fil has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 292,096 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rampart Inv Management Lc stated it has 2,243 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 50,162 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jefferies Fincl Group holds 1.36% or 226,293 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Duncker Streett And Inc owns 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,350 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 174,511 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 11,700 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 42,590 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt holds 8.63 million shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52,775 shares to 215,825 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 25,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).