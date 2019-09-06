As Hess Com (HES) Shares Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Stake; Canal Insurance Company Boosted Its Stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by $1.49 Million

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 2.35M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 39.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Nearly Two-Thirds of Los Angeles Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth, According to Bank of America Survey; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.