As Hess Com (HES) Market Valuation Rose, Whittier Trust Co Upped Position; Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 209,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 198,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 4.07M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 976,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 8.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.47M, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 1.72M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,930 shares to 795,720 shares, valued at $110.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 545,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,955 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 (IWB) by 19,768 shares to 118,380 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Idx (XLI).