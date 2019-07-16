As Heska (HSKA) Shares Declined, Redmile Group Has Increased by $2.41 Million Its Position; Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Valuation Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,013 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, up from 197,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 97,439 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3% Position in Heska; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 06/04/2018 Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27 million, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 779,769 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. The insider Theisen Randall S sold $109,233. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Humphrey Scott, worth $73,790 on Thursday, May 30.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

