As Hershey Company (HSY) Valuation Rose, Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed by $388,284 Its Position; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fsi Group Cut Its Stake by $325,000

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.51M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 718,455 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. Buck Michele also sold $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru reported 0.18% stake. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 21,700 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 18,310 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clark Inc holds 0.44% or 160,513 shares in its portfolio. 4,160 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. 13,731 are held by Brown Advisory. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 2,680 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 1.09M shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 0.17% stake. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Hillsdale Invest has 30 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nomura Holding holds 0.04% or 73,171 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mgmt Com Incorporated Al has invested 2.1% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $247.64 million for 29.49 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps owns 27,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 407,929 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 30 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 330 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech reported 134,567 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 498,986 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 56,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc World Markets invested in 0% or 10,570 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 311,340 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Lc invested 0.53% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 57,600 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 596,011 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $116.69 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

