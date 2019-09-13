As Hershey Company (HSY) Shares Rose, Holder Symons Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stock Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12M, down from 100,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $151.26. About 1.66 million shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc. (SPSC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc analyzed 8,814 shares as the company's stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 481,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22 million, down from 490,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 11,901 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year's $1.55 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 580,071 shares. Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 2,287 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.47% or 220,386 shares. Cookson Peirce Co has 111,759 shares. 50,126 are owned by Capwealth Llc. Prudential invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 243,387 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 884 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 3,751 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Virtu Ltd owns 2,597 shares. 2,260 were reported by Bokf Na. Atlas Browninc reported 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Montag A And Associate has invested 0.04% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40,222 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $75.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma stated it has 249,992 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Limited Com has 2,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com owns 15,387 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 9,444 shares. Victory Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 908 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lp invested 0.04% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.06% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Amp Cap invested in 0% or 3,661 shares. Sei has 136,153 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 106,263 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 266,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year's $0.19 per share.

