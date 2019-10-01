As Hershey Company (HSY) Share Price Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $720,250; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose While Lafayette Investments Has Decreased by $947,191 Its Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 16,835 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 11,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 737,787 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85M shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hershey to Showcase Solutions That Drive Trips and Increase Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Announces First-Ever â€œMakers of Goodâ€ Teen Summit – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares to 185,187 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,225 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. 3,100 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO, worth $490,970.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.