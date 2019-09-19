As Hershey Co/The (HSY) Valuation Rose, Holder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Position by $428,800; Stephens Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Increased by $413,943 as Shares Rose

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 23,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 19,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.32. About 294,137 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 38,278 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 166,687 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treas (SCHO) by 8,147 shares to 161,411 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advansix Inc by 62,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.32 million for 23.97 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 were reported by Kessler Inv Gp Ltd. Harvey Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 4,307 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0% or 20,042 shares. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 225 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 35,355 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 110 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.09% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 185,547 shares in its portfolio. 22,988 are held by Strs Ohio. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.14% stake. Peoples Ser Corporation holds 629 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,073 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 26,650 shares in its portfolio.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 16,557 shares to 11,441 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,983 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,910 were accumulated by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Barnett owns 2,025 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 218 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Limited Co. Exane Derivatives owns 39,549 shares. Covington Cap holds 0.04% or 6,422 shares. Alley Ltd accumulated 18,543 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Keybank Association Oh has 362,002 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 3,266 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 253,299 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 0.04% or 3,326 shares in its portfolio. 4,626 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.37M shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).