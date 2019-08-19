As Hershey Co (HSY) Stock Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Holding by $807,348; As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Lowered Its Stake

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 80,778 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, up from 73,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 143,944 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 8,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 50,750 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 64,031 shares to 789,668 shares, valued at $25.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 125 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 13,762 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 55,656 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rdl holds 1.72% or 17,670 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 12,725 shares. 63,740 are held by Sit Investment Associate. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,667 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.05% or 42,187 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co holds 15,591 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc accumulated 223 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 86,366 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,521 shares to 204,694 shares, valued at $40.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,499 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone owns 4,229 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 96,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 18,015 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Cognios Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,308 shares. Davis R M reported 0.93% stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 4,370 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 12,081 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,654 shares. Ajo Lp reported 137,686 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 49,910 shares. Blackrock holds 0.07% or 14.15 million shares in its portfolio.