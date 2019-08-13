As Hershey Co (HSY) Stock Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Stake; Partner Investment Management LP Cut Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 70.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 12,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 5,214 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 43,097 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.63. About 11,885 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42 million for 24.22 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,400 shares to 32,400 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares to 7,651 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.83 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

