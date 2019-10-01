As Hershey Co (HSY) Share Price Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Cut Its Stake; Tyvor Capital Raised Its Mattel (MAT) Holding by $1.49 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 701,892 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 12,240 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 19,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 153,223 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,110 shares to 54,627 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 17,407 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 404 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 37,003 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,925 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 5,214 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,741 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.48% or 34,976 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Commerce holds 3,704 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation reported 173,500 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability owns 16,724 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.25% or 18,636 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,242 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 3,900 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.25 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 37,930 shares to 7,251 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 199,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,686 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.05% or 101,300 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 34,293 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 13,118 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn has 34.65 million shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 3,910 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 30,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Geode Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.78 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.10 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,507 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 318,768 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.24% or 590,775 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 200 shares.