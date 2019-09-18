As Hershey Co (HSY) Market Valuation Rose, Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Stake; As Progress Software (PRGS) Share Price Declined, Horrell Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.17 Million

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 6,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 41,068 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, down from 47,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 1.57M shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 203.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 116,373 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Share Price Is Up 83% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,314 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 14,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 919,961 are owned by Northern Tru. Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Wedge Management L LP Nc owns 5,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 44,375 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 518,676 shares. Voloridge Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 19,506 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Menta Cap Ltd Company reported 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ajo LP has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hershey acquires ONE Brands – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019