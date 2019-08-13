As Hershey Co Com (HSY) Share Price Rose, Pggm Investments Has Upped Holding; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $2.01 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hershey Co Com (HSY) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 73,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 504,913 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 431,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hershey Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $155.39. About 851,790 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 24,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 536,518 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05M, up from 512,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.63 million shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd Com holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Ca stated it has 0.71% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). North American Mngmt Corporation has 59,884 shares. Beddow Mgmt reported 76,640 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc holds 44,602 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 100 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 1,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Investec Asset North America holds 0.06% or 7,549 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 811 shares. 2,910 are held by Southeast Asset Advisors. D E Shaw And Inc owns 101,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,660 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $68.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc reported 8,866 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,303 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,926 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 910,479 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Security Trust reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Kbc Nv owns 343,192 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 1,796 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.04% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 10 invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Argyle Capital holds 1.21% or 27,485 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,192 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 61,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $418.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 313,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,145 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli Co Com (NYSE:LLY).