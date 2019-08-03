As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut by $547,875 Its Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY)

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.