As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Position by $5.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 142,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.78 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 257,202 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 525,518 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 866,114 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 348,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43M for 31.67 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $72.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.