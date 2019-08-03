As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.79 Million; Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Sientra (SIEN) Stake by $1.48 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 3362.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 184,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 190,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 711,410 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. The insider Little Paul Sean bought $99,998. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 25,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,545 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citigroup reported 22,542 shares. Geode Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 19,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 211,590 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 410,827 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 483,176 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 700 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares to 64,787 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.