As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $2.13 Million; Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Market Valuation Rose While Menta Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 480,237 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 156.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 15,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 25,425 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 283,965 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio accumulated 12,896 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 412,763 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 306,227 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.21% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.04% or 1.38M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 154,064 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 46,257 shares. American Group Incorporated stated it has 34,373 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.1% or 9,496 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc holds 0% or 104,249 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 273,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 464 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pinebridge Invs LP has 44,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 29,480 shares to 13,956 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

