As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.13 Million; Orbimed Advisors Boosted Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Position by $7.08 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 92,083 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 553,691 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ProQR Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of QR-110 Data for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10 – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProQR Announces Clearance of IND to Start Clinical Trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome Type 2 Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Crispr Therapeutics AG vs. Editas – Motley Fool” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 331,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 316,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,300 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Final Deadline:(HRTX) Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “FDA Rejection Sends Heron Therapeutics Stock to Nasdaq Cellar – Schaeffers Research” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.