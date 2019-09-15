As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Emory University Increased Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Eulav Asset Management Cut Position

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is down 51.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.03M, down from 134,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 33,001 shares to 123,400 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 99,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,041 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12,600 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).