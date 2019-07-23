As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Price Declined, Pier Capital Has Lifted Position; Saturna Capital Has Lowered Its Eli Lilly (LLY) Stake by $579,468

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23M, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.86M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. On Friday, February 22 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22 million. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 14,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $76.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

