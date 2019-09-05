As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Its Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holding by $2.37 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 416,450 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc analyzed 45,500 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.12 million shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Lc accumulated 2% or 1,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Vanguard Gp holds 1.95 million shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 4,027 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,300 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 56,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 19,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 422,174 were reported by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 1% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 196,348 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,265 shares. Franklin Inc reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,502 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 68.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

