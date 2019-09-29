As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Value Declined, Broadfin Capital Raised by $4.64 Million Its Position; Shah Capital Management Lowered Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 525,518 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 202,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 3.77M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank chairman to hold call with board over CEO; 10/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Management Forgoes Bonuses for Third Straight Year; 10/04/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL IGO.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK UPGRADES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$4.40 FROM A$4.10; 02/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to attend Deutsche Bank Securities 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston on May 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG: Important Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Colin Fan Sued Deutsche Bank in 2017 Over Frozen Bonus Payments; 08/05/2018 – JOST WERKE AG JSTG.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 45; 08/05/2018 – Cerus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank announces investment bank cuts after sharp profit drop

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22 million and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 2.03M shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

