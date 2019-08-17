As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.79 Million; Carret Asset Management Upped Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 536,574 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,549 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com owns 76,895 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 13,643 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.34% or 482 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tarbox Family Office has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Gp Inc Inc holds 1.11% or 7,004 shares. Mitchell Capital invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.77% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.27% or 1,189 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated reported 599 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invs Lc accumulated 496,958 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Co reported 9,103 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Lc holds 3 shares.

