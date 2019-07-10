As Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $379,665

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 9.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 246,865 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares to 263,500 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 411,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

