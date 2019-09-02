As Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Share Value Declined, Kingdon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $21.86 Million; 1St Source Bank Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $490,776

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,483 shares to 822,683 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,100 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Co has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 68,214 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,153 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il has 5,820 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 62,749 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Allstate holds 0.27% or 41,802 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Co owns 1,530 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 2,550 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alexandria Limited Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,082 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.