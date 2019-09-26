As Heron Therapeuti (HRTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Its Position; Janney Montgomery Scott Raised United Natural Foods (UNFI) Position by $1.59 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 1558.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 199,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 211,782 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 12,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 904,462 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Heron Therapeuti (HRTX) by 33842.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 68,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 68,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Heron Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 502,238 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability reported 370,364 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 38,331 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Prudential Financial Inc owns 874,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Lsv Asset Management holds 57,900 shares. Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,733 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, a New York-based fund reported 16,355 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 78,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 31,695 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 21,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 75,466 were reported by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templtn Emerg Mkt Inc Fd (TEI) by 102,983 shares to 15,698 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,911 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage Inc A.

