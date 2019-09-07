As Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Its Position by $2.18 Million; Tygh Capital Management Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake by $1.11 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 29,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 127,044 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 97,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 12,017 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 155,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 513,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 669,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 57,747 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Heritage to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 28th – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Tampa Bay and Florida insurers are making it through the storm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 11, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.32M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares to 97,920 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 35,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,254 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Silicom Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicom Ltd 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2018.