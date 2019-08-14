As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Value Declined, Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Holding; Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Position Increased by Nantahala Capital Management Llc

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 105,317 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 3,816 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts reported 2,500 shares. 101,963 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Tru LP has 0.08% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 478,346 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% or 1.42 million shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited, New York-based fund reported 26,055 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). D E Shaw And Communication reported 2.50 million shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc owns 315,585 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership owns 566,359 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.17% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Victory Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 792,315 shares. Aperio Llc owns 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 22,179 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.19M shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.70M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares to 566,190 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).