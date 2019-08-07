As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Value Declined, Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Its Position by $1.35 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 197,554 shares traded or 48.85% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 89,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage Financial loses a bull; shares -1.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares to 343,103 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.19M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 49,423 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 35,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 101,952 shares in its portfolio. 1,086 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Gp. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.02% or 3.57 million shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 1.68% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Tci Wealth owns 51 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 38,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 235,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 7,608 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 56,390 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 120 shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 78,993 shares to 149,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh has invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palouse Cap stated it has 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ht Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.9% or 14,879 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 121,685 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 1.51% or 481,361 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Company invested in 0.06% or 28,805 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wade G W reported 2.05% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Schafer Cullen has invested 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shoker Counsel holds 17,886 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Boltwood holds 11,734 shares. 2,808 are held by Truepoint. Rwc Asset Management Llp has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,719 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 24,350 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.