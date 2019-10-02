As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Position by $684,371; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position Maintained by Millennium Management Llc

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 50,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 353,337 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 303,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 106,919 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 23,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 261,130 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, down from 284,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 154,966 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 60,212 shares to 60,415 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 307,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,679 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jimmy Duran Joins The Bancorp Small Business Lending Team Driving CRA Efforts – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: FDC, TBBK – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tejon Ranch Company (TRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bancorp: Bad Moon Rising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TBBK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.33 million shares or 2.44% more from 44.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 387,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 398,006 shares. Next Gp Inc reported 229 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 71,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 10,945 shares. 316,276 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management Inc. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. 4.10M are held by Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability Co. Federated Pa has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.87 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Citadel Ltd holds 187,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signia Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 291,463 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 94,500 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Heritage Financial Corporation to Acquire Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc. – PR Newswire” on July 26, 2017. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sale of Hillsboro’s Premier Community Bank closes – Portland Business Journal” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 78,890 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 44,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 104,765 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Alphaone Invest Ser invested in 31,776 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 914,564 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.74M shares. Rothschild & Asset Us stated it has 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 266,343 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 482,767 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,200 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 11,138 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 103,153 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.