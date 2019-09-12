As Heritage Financial (HFWA) Shares Declined, Eagle Asset Management Decreased Holding; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 39,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 432,073 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, down from 471,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 25,705 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 32,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 58,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 231,372 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33M for 14.39 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17,870 shares to 196,266 shares, valued at $51.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Mason Street Advsrs has 11,085 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 146,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,845 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd, a California-based fund reported 70,140 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 9,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Martin & Tn accumulated 84,575 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,297 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 14,247 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 27,430 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 11,138 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stieven Advisors Limited Partnership reported 303,168 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $596.46 million for 19.19 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Holderness Invests reported 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,063 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 4.26M shares. Leavell holds 6,365 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 28,264 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 118,612 shares. 3,720 are held by Boston Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 147,612 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 28,404 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 71,104 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 20,595 were reported by Credit Agricole S A.

