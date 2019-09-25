As Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stock Price Declined, Martin & Company Raised Holding by $596,356; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 74,856 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.07 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group reported 27,087 shares stake. 36,895 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Keybank National Association Oh reported 43,772 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 26,040 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 3,121 shares. Mengis Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.27% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 230,146 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 759,363 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 76,655 shares. Prudential Financial reported 53,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ct has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 2.14M shares. 51 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares to 32,010 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,621 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 60,735 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 40,000 shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 272,164 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Cna Financial Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 300 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 102,720 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Guardian Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.23% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 62,952 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 14,241 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 1.38M shares. First Advisors Lp owns 895,306 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 158,500 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).