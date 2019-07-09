As Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Share Value Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $693,000; Private Trust Co Increased Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $453,340

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,213 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 177,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 25,538 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 50.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,209 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.89. About 1.18M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 295,996 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Gru Inc accumulated 243,180 shares. 52,165 are held by Smith Salley &. First Personal Financial holds 0.02% or 600 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Networks has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,255 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dorsey And Whitney Communications Limited Com owns 5,820 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications LP invested 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Merchants holds 0.21% or 13,900 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 168,826 shares. 5,254 were accumulated by Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,165 shares to 34,532 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,442 shares to 755,363 shares, valued at $40.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,206 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 23,540 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 282,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 75,406 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 44,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,447 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 8,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Prudential Inc holds 54,171 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 993 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stieven Advsrs Lp reported 382,868 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 235,869 shares. Vista Ptnrs owns 29,178 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 76,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. 711 shares were sold by Spurling David A, worth $22,484 on Wednesday, February 6.