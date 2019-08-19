As Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Market Valuation Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $385,560

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 31,709 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 11,752 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 10,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 1.04 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET) by 30,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 84,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) ROE Of 5.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) At US$27.37? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.65 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,447 are owned by Amer Grp Incorporated Inc. Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,614 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 25,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Secs Corporation accumulated 3.01% or 690,000 shares. Strs Ohio owns 6,700 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.08% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 27,123 shares. 12,292 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,897 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Walthausen Lc stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 20,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 82,198 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 49,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Management reported 77,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 21,823 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 99,276 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 68,290 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd invested in 0.34% or 4,275 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 44,571 shares or 1% of the stock. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.39% or 192,530 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,469 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,980 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 942,182 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 26,860 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 4.75% or 97,394 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 699,736 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 516,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.31% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).