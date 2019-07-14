As Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Stock Value Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 49,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 63,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 111,475 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 27.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 418,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 sales for $570,218 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider DiNapoli Jason Philip bought $60,482. Kaczmarek Walter Theodore had sold 40,500 shares worth $546,705. Hallgrimson Steven L. also bought $12,164 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $12.57M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.