As Hercules Holding Ii (HCA) Market Value Rose, Holder Kepos Capital LP Lifted Stake; New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Stock Price Rose While Perritt Capital Management Raised Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 1.64 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 22,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 18,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hercules Holding Ii Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 14 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc invested in 298,732 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers invested 0.22% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hyman Charles D accumulated 2,440 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen has invested 3.67% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,809 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 12,434 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp holds 2.23% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 455,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,938 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,100 were accumulated by Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Focused Wealth accumulated 2,130 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 124,518 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 677,500 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $131,400 were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M on Friday, August 30. The insider Tarica Laurence bought $262,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 78,500 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 249,556 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 51,260 shares. Amer Century reported 0% stake. 5.98 million were reported by Vanguard. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 42,433 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 40,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 1,740 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Northern Corporation owns 818,205 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,028 shares. New York-based Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). New York-based Shufro Rose & Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GateHouse Media pays up to $425K over misclassification of newspaper carriers – Boston Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media adds two independent boardmembers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Media Investment Shares Jumped 23% Thursday as Deal Faces Heavy Scrutiny – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how GateHouse stock woes could sink the Gannett merger – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 18,800 shares to 144,340 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,805 shares, and cut its stake in Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX).