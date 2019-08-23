As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Valuation Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $1.04 Million; Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 363,564 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

