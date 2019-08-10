As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Holding; Bio (TECH) Stake Increased by Jackson Square Partners Llc

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 25,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 198,490 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 224,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 633,494 shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25 million, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 88,508 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 134,164 shares to 835,978 shares, valued at $98.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr holds 17,562 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Enterprise Service invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Advisory stated it has 218,717 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 198,490 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 1.02M shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.17% or 119,041 shares in its portfolio.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.70M shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $491.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amadeus It Group Eur0.01 by 87,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 966,410 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

