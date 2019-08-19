As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted by $3.54 Million Its Position; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 256,422 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 173,000 shares to 86,500 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0.03% or 21,242 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Envestnet Asset reported 41,665 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.05% or 745,866 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,155 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 6,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2,101 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 191,314 shares stake. Miller Howard Invests Ny accumulated 308,552 shares. Invesco invested in 183,209 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.81 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

