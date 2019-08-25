As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position; Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake Has Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 377,345 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,464 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 19,503 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Texas Yale owns 139,850 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citigroup holds 1.58M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 696,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,510 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Essex Services Inc has 0.17% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 199,194 are held by S&T National Bank Pa. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 900 shares. 17,868 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited stated it has 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.4%-Yielding Hercules Capital Remains A Strong Buy For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Debate Buying The Dip In Hercules Capital Following CEO’s Involvement In College Bribery Scandal – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Q4 NII rises on higher debt investment balance, core yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 135,825 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 51,880 shares. Greenwich Investment Management owns 126,255 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Co owns 43,383 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 376,870 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 73,702 are owned by Cetera Ltd Liability Company. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Creative Planning reported 18,630 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 1,200 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 46,026 shares. Shanda Asset Holdg Ltd reported 2.40M shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 191,314 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).