As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Price Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted by $529,632 Its Stake; Steinberg Asset Management Increased Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,870 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 332,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 451,009 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 717,069 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 472 are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. First Manhattan stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Morgan Stanley has 843,032 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 308,552 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sit Investment Assoc Inc reported 13,100 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,539 shares. 19,058 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 337,656 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 0.04% or 198,490 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability owns 356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,135 shares to 6,168 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 105,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,839 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 16,462 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 1.06 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 240,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com holds 18,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Middleton & Ma has invested 0.29% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citigroup stated it has 34,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.35% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 371,296 are owned by Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Company. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,834 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 64,273 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 22,241 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 423,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.